500 Bell Grove Pt

Stunning 4/4 home in top notch school district- Shakerag Elementary, River Trail Middle and Northview High. Kitchen has granite counter tops, center island for extra cooking space, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Formal dining w/bay window is perfect for entertaining guests. Huge living room with warm fireplace and separate home office. Large master with private balcony & en suite bathroom with soaking tub, freestanding shower and walk-in closest. Additional bedrooms are spacious with hall bathroom. Full, finished basement with kitchen, bedroom, media room and separate entrance through screened-in porch. Community swimming pool. Don't let this one get away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Co-op welcome!