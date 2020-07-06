All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 500 Bell Grove Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
500 Bell Grove Pt
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

500 Bell Grove Pt

500 Bell Grove Point · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

500 Bell Grove Point, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Stunning 4/4 home in top notch school district- Shakerag Elementary, River Trail Middle and Northview High. Kitchen has granite counter tops, center island for extra cooking space, stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Formal dining w/bay window is perfect for entertaining guests. Huge living room with warm fireplace and separate home office. Large master with private balcony & en suite bathroom with soaking tub, freestanding shower and walk-in closest. Additional bedrooms are spacious with hall bathroom. Full, finished basement with kitchen, bedroom, media room and separate entrance through screened-in porch. Community swimming pool. Don't let this one get away! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour! Co-op welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have any available units?
500 Bell Grove Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 500 Bell Grove Pt have?
Some of 500 Bell Grove Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Bell Grove Pt currently offering any rent specials?
500 Bell Grove Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Bell Grove Pt pet-friendly?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt offer parking?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt does not offer parking.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have a pool?
Yes, 500 Bell Grove Pt has a pool.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have accessible units?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Bell Grove Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Bell Grove Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconiesJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College