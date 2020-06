4600 Morton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

UTILITIES INCLUDED. COUNTRY FEEL IN THE HEART OF ALPHARETTA. REAL LOG CABIN HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES. THIS HOME HAS A FAMILY ROOM WTH WOOD BURNING STOVE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, LARGE BONUS ROOM WITH 2ND FIRE PLACE. SIT ON YOUR SWINGS RELAXING AFTER A HARD DAY ON YOUR PRIVATE FRONT PORCH OR IN YOUR VERY PRIVATE REAR SCREENED PORCH. COOKOUT ON YOUR DECK OVERLOOKING A SECLUDED FENCED IN BACK YARD. TENANT HAS ACCESS TO HALF THE GARAGE AND THREE CAR PARKING PAD. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE. PRICE INCLUDES POWER, WATER, GAS, LAWN CARE