4590 Hampton Square Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great indoor/outdoor living in this 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath house in Johns Creek. Enjoy the large covered front porch, as well as a covered back patio and large, level fenced backyard. Large, bright bedrooms with high ceilings and walk-in closets. Highly functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a single-tub over-sized sink. Sunroom adjoins kitchen with doorway to the backyard and brick pathway to the covered patio. Excellent schools and a location close to all the shopping and restaurants that Johns Creek offers. The pictures tell the story.