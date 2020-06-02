All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

4590 Hampton Square Dr

4590 Hampton Square Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4590 Hampton Square Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great indoor/outdoor living in this 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath house in Johns Creek. Enjoy the large covered front porch, as well as a covered back patio and large, level fenced backyard. Large, bright bedrooms with high ceilings and walk-in closets. Highly functional kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a single-tub over-sized sink. Sunroom adjoins kitchen with doorway to the backyard and brick pathway to the covered patio. Excellent schools and a location close to all the shopping and restaurants that Johns Creek offers. The pictures tell the story.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have any available units?
4590 Hampton Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have?
Some of 4590 Hampton Square Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4590 Hampton Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4590 Hampton Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4590 Hampton Square Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4590 Hampton Square Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4590 Hampton Square Dr offers parking.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4590 Hampton Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have a pool?
No, 4590 Hampton Square Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 4590 Hampton Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4590 Hampton Square Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4590 Hampton Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4590 Hampton Square Dr has units with air conditioning.
