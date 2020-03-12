All apartments in Johns Creek
450 Cullen Copse
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

450 Cullen Copse

450 Cullen Copse · No Longer Available
Location

450 Cullen Copse, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
EXECUTIVE home with stunning kitchen, gleaming hardwood entire main floor and stairs; all LED light fixtures; high end large chandeliers; New Water Heater and Roof; maintenance & 6 year warranty on new HVACs; Newly replaced very expensive window and front door. High end Upgrades everywhere; newly renovated huge basement; Massive deck; Whole house Ethernet wired; Fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac lot in the most desirable Johns Creek in the finest school system, close to highways, Malls, Avalon, entertainment & restaurants. MINIMUM LEASE FOR 2 years. Pets allowed for fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Cullen Copse have any available units?
450 Cullen Copse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 450 Cullen Copse have?
Some of 450 Cullen Copse's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Cullen Copse currently offering any rent specials?
450 Cullen Copse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Cullen Copse pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Cullen Copse is pet friendly.
Does 450 Cullen Copse offer parking?
Yes, 450 Cullen Copse offers parking.
Does 450 Cullen Copse have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Cullen Copse offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Cullen Copse have a pool?
No, 450 Cullen Copse does not have a pool.
Does 450 Cullen Copse have accessible units?
No, 450 Cullen Copse does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Cullen Copse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Cullen Copse has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 Cullen Copse have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 Cullen Copse does not have units with air conditioning.
