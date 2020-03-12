450 Cullen Copse

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

EXECUTIVE home with stunning kitchen, gleaming hardwood entire main floor and stairs; all LED light fixtures; high end large chandeliers; New Water Heater and Roof; maintenance & 6 year warranty on new HVACs; Newly replaced very expensive window and front door. High end Upgrades everywhere; newly renovated huge basement; Massive deck; Whole house Ethernet wired; Fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac lot in the most desirable Johns Creek in the finest school system, close to highways, Malls, Avalon, entertainment & restaurants. MINIMUM LEASE FOR 2 years. Pets allowed for fee.