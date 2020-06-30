All apartments in Johns Creek
340 Medridge Drive

340 Medridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

340 Medridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Medlock Bridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Location, Location, Location, in the highly sought-after Medlock Bridge neighborhood, Johns Creek High School district!!! In the heart of Johns Creek, 1-2 minutes to Hwy 141, Swimming and Tennis community, Two-Story beautiful brick home, Hardwood floor, Granite counter tops, 2 Fireplaces, open floor open with view to the family room. Recently renovated Master bathroom with frameless glass shower door, new tile, separate his/her granite vanity. Private wooded backyard, huge and flat, perfect for entertaining families and friends

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Medridge Drive have any available units?
340 Medridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 340 Medridge Drive have?
Some of 340 Medridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Medridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Medridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Medridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 340 Medridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 340 Medridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Medridge Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Medridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Medridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Medridge Drive have a pool?
No, 340 Medridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 Medridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Medridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Medridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Medridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Medridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Medridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

