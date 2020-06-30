340 Medridge Drive

Amenities
Location, Location, Location, in the highly sought-after Medlock Bridge neighborhood, Johns Creek High School district!!! In the heart of Johns Creek, 1-2 minutes to Hwy 141, Swimming and Tennis community, Two-Story beautiful brick home, Hardwood floor, Granite counter tops, 2 Fireplaces, open floor open with view to the family room. Recently renovated Master bathroom with frameless glass shower door, new tile, separate his/her granite vanity. Private wooded backyard, huge and flat, perfect for entertaining families and friends