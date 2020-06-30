340 Medridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Location, Location, Location, in the highly sought-after Medlock Bridge neighborhood, Johns Creek High School district!!! In the heart of Johns Creek, 1-2 minutes to Hwy 141, Swimming and Tennis community, Two-Story beautiful brick home, Hardwood floor, Granite counter tops, 2 Fireplaces, open floor open with view to the family room. Recently renovated Master bathroom with frameless glass shower door, new tile, separate his/her granite vanity. Private wooded backyard, huge and flat, perfect for entertaining families and friends