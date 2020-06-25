All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

325 Willow Oak Court

325 Willow Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

325 Willow Oak Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Must see this executive home in The Preserve at Seven Oaks. Guest bedroom on main floor, four bedrooms plus a media room upstairs. Four full baths. Home is move in ready with recent interior paint. Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided. Monthly rent includes year round lawn service, HOA, etc. Top rated N Fulton schools. Swim/tennis, playground in community. Near restaurants, shopping and other amenities. Must have good credit score or reasonable credit explanation. $2700 deposit and first month’s rent required upfront. $1000 Hold Fee to be applied to deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Willow Oak Court have any available units?
325 Willow Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 325 Willow Oak Court have?
Some of 325 Willow Oak Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Willow Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
325 Willow Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Willow Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 325 Willow Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 325 Willow Oak Court offers parking.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Willow Oak Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 325 Willow Oak Court has a pool.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 325 Willow Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 Willow Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Willow Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Willow Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
