325 Willow Oak Court

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Must see this executive home in The Preserve at Seven Oaks. Guest bedroom on main floor, four bedrooms plus a media room upstairs. Four full baths. Home is move in ready with recent interior paint. Washer, dryer and refrigerator provided. Monthly rent includes year round lawn service, HOA, etc. Top rated N Fulton schools. Swim/tennis, playground in community. Near restaurants, shopping and other amenities. Must have good credit score or reasonable credit explanation. $2700 deposit and first month’s rent required upfront. $1000 Hold Fee to be applied to deposit.