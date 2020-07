Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Entertainer's dream, large spaces on main floor and terrace level to entertain. Bright, grand with large windows in family room. Master bath is spa like with steam room, kitchen is chef's delight with Wolf range, all appliances Kitchen Aid, beautiful hardwood floors, rooms are large, peaceful backyard setting. Music studio, game room and media space on terrace level. Home can be rented with some furniture which is negotiable.