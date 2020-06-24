310 Marshy Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Brick Home in Gated Winfield on the River! Two Story Foyer, Intricate Millwork, Fireside Gentleman's Library with Coffered Ceiling, Formal Banquet Dining Room with Judges Paneling, Fireside Grand Room with Coffered Ceiling and Beautiful Built in Book Shelving, Chef's Kitchen with Large Center Island, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Top of the Line Appliances and Fireside Keeping Room. Main Level Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Luxurious Master Bath with Steam Shower, Newly Installed Granite Countertops, and Custom Walk in Closet.