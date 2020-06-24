All apartments in Johns Creek
310 Marshy Pointe
310 Marshy Pointe

310 Marshy Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

310 Marshy Pointe, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Brick Home in Gated Winfield on the River! Two Story Foyer, Intricate Millwork, Fireside Gentleman's Library with Coffered Ceiling, Formal Banquet Dining Room with Judges Paneling, Fireside Grand Room with Coffered Ceiling and Beautiful Built in Book Shelving, Chef's Kitchen with Large Center Island, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Top of the Line Appliances and Fireside Keeping Room. Main Level Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Luxurious Master Bath with Steam Shower, Newly Installed Granite Countertops, and Custom Walk in Closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

