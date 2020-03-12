300 Oak Ridge Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

Executive 4-Sided Brick Beauty With Three Finished Levels In Desirable Johns Creek Community!



Striking 2-Story Double Bayed Windows! Hardwoods! Bed/Bath On Main! Spacious White Kitchen Opens to Breakfast Area & Great Rm! Master Suite Has Expansive Master Closet With Custom Cabinetry! Finished Terrace Features In-Law Suite With Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms & Ample Living Space! Roof Less Than 10 yrs old! Double Screened Porch Overlooks Private Backyard & Extends to Community Field & Playground! Seven Oaks Offers Resort Style Amenities! Top Schools & Excellent Location!



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.