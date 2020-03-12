All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM

300 Oak Ridge Terrace

300 Oak Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

300 Oak Ridge Terrace, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
Executive 4-Sided Brick Beauty With Three Finished Levels In Desirable Johns Creek Community!

Striking 2-Story Double Bayed Windows! Hardwoods! Bed/Bath On Main! Spacious White Kitchen Opens to Breakfast Area & Great Rm! Master Suite Has Expansive Master Closet With Custom Cabinetry! Finished Terrace Features In-Law Suite With Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms & Ample Living Space! Roof Less Than 10 yrs old! Double Screened Porch Overlooks Private Backyard & Extends to Community Field & Playground! Seven Oaks Offers Resort Style Amenities! Top Schools & Excellent Location!

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have any available units?
300 Oak Ridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
Is 300 Oak Ridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
300 Oak Ridge Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Oak Ridge Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Oak Ridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Oak Ridge Terrace has units with air conditioning.
