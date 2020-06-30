2865 Georgian Manor Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for a family to move in! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, bamboo floors on the main, tile in the kitchen, and finished storage under the stairs makes for a great family home. There is a bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office, play room, or 4th bedroom if needed. Large master bedroom has huge walk in closet with custom shelves! It's a short drive to shopping, dining at SR 400. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!