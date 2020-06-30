All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

2865 Georgian Manor Drive

2865 Georgian Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Georgian Manor Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for a family to move in! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, bamboo floors on the main, tile in the kitchen, and finished storage under the stairs makes for a great family home. There is a bonus room upstairs that could be used as an office, play room, or 4th bedroom if needed. Large master bedroom has huge walk in closet with custom shelves! It's a short drive to shopping, dining at SR 400. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have any available units?
2865 Georgian Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have?
Some of 2865 Georgian Manor Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2865 Georgian Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2865 Georgian Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2865 Georgian Manor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive offer parking?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive has a pool.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2865 Georgian Manor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2865 Georgian Manor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

