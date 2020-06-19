All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:24 AM

2760 Abbottswell Drive

2760 Abbottswell Drive · (678) 525-3520
Location

2760 Abbottswell Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3530 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home located in a socially active swim/tennis community. You'll love the renovated swim and tennis amenities! The main level has hardwoods throughout with a cozy family room, fireplace, updated kitchen and a nicely-sized guest bedroom & full bath. Upstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom and master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. The private fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining or just fun with the family with a pergola, fire pit and child’s play set. Hurry, this home wonderful home and location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have any available units?
2760 Abbottswell Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have?
Some of 2760 Abbottswell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Abbottswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Abbottswell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Abbottswell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Abbottswell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2760 Abbottswell Drive does offer parking.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Abbottswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2760 Abbottswell Drive has a pool.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2760 Abbottswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2760 Abbottswell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 Abbottswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2760 Abbottswell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
