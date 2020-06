Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

For more information, contact Judy Chin at (770) 864-4362. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6626708 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan features open living room, dining room, kitchen, sun room. Deck is great for entertaining. Upstairs owners suit with large walk in closet. Double vanities, extra large shower. Second bedroom with full bath. Gated, swim tennis community. Close to restaurant and shops. Home is available Dec 1.