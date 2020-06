210 Henley Place

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

JOHNS CREEK LOCATION --- IN BELLEMONT FARMS SWIM/TENNIS COMM--- WELL MAINTAINED. BRICK HOME WITH FENCED BACK YARD--- OPEN FLOOR PLAN--- 2 STORY FOYER AND SOARING CEILING'S FAMILY RM W/BUILT IN BOOKCASE & SEE THRU FIREPLACE--- SHARED BY OFFICE OR 5 TH BDRM ON MAIN---BRIGHT & SPACIOUS KIT. GRANITE COUNTER, ISLAND. BUTLER'S PANTRY---LAUNDRY RM.W/SINK---.MASTER SEP TUB & SHOWER W/ LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET---3 OTHER SPACIOUS BDRM---REFRIGERATOR ,WASHER & DRYER REMAIN FOR TENANTS USE. PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITH AGENT