Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Like new Townhome in desirable Johns Creek/Alpharetta/Suwanee area. This gated 3BR/3.5BA townhome is only 1 year old and like new. It features all the upgrades you would want--- hardwoods, stainless steel, granite/quartz countertops etc.... the gated communitty is upscale with swim/tennis/playground. It goes to highly rated North Fulton schools. Ready for move-in ASAP.