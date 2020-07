205 Forest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY! WELCOME THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME! THE CONVENIENT LOCATION MEANS EASY COMMUTING AND A SHORT WALK TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, HOSPITAL AND LOTS OF RECREATION! MAIN LEVEL FEATURES TWO STORY GREAT RM OPEN TO UPDATED KITCHEN, BUTLER'S PANTRY LEADING TO SEPARATE DINING RM, LIVING RM AND POWDER RM. UPSTAIRS THERE ARE 4 SPACIOUS BEDRMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. THE FINISHED TERRACE LEVEL PROVIDES ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE AND FULL BATH! ALL OF THIS, PLUS TWO CAR GARAGE, NEW HVAC UNITS, AND MORE! SEE PHOTOS!