195 Ascalon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

WOW! Great location and community! Wonderful, friendly Swim & Tennis neighborhood with many activities, as well as swim and tennis teams. The best schools in John’s Creek/Alpharetta! Traditional, brick front home with private backyard & basement. Spacious Kitchen, granite countertops open to Family Room. New 50 gallon hot water heater. Only minutes away from Emory Johns Creek Hospital! Panoramic view from deck & tranquil, backyard. Rare opportunity to rent in Wellington! 50% off December rent with a move in date on or before December 1st with a 15 month lease!!