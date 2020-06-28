All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 195 Ascalon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
195 Ascalon Court
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

195 Ascalon Court

195 Ascalon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 Ascalon Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW! Great location and community! Wonderful, friendly Swim & Tennis neighborhood with many activities, as well as swim and tennis teams. The best schools in John’s Creek/Alpharetta! Traditional, brick front home with private backyard & basement. Spacious Kitchen, granite countertops open to Family Room. New 50 gallon hot water heater. Only minutes away from Emory Johns Creek Hospital! Panoramic view from deck & tranquil, backyard. Rare opportunity to rent in Wellington! 50% off December rent with a move in date on or before December 1st with a 15 month lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Ascalon Court have any available units?
195 Ascalon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 195 Ascalon Court have?
Some of 195 Ascalon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Ascalon Court currently offering any rent specials?
195 Ascalon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Ascalon Court pet-friendly?
No, 195 Ascalon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 195 Ascalon Court offer parking?
Yes, 195 Ascalon Court offers parking.
Does 195 Ascalon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Ascalon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Ascalon Court have a pool?
Yes, 195 Ascalon Court has a pool.
Does 195 Ascalon Court have accessible units?
No, 195 Ascalon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Ascalon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Ascalon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Ascalon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Ascalon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College