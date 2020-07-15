All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

190 Creekside Park Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
sauna
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Alpharetta 4 bed ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy - Beautiful spacious 2 story house plus finished basement! This home is very well maintained with so many great features. Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets for storage, sunroom for entertaining overlooking to the wooded area, finished basement with SAUNA for relaxation. This property is close proximity to 400 Hwy, Avalon, grocery shops and restaurants. Bedroom on main floor and great sized bedrooms upstairs. Located near sought after Chattahoochee H/S.

YEAR: Built in 1995

SUBDIVISION: Creekside

SCHOOLS: State Bridge Crossing Elementary, Taylor Road Middle, Chattahoochee High.

DIRECTIONS: Head East on GA-120 E / Old Milton Pkwy. Continue at State Bridge Road. > Turn left on E Morton Rd.> Turn left on Creekside Park Dr. > House is on the left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4696375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have any available units?
190 Creekside Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 190 Creekside Park Drive have?
Some of 190 Creekside Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Creekside Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
190 Creekside Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Creekside Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Creekside Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 190 Creekside Park Drive offers parking.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Creekside Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have a pool?
No, 190 Creekside Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 190 Creekside Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Creekside Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Creekside Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Creekside Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
