190 Creekside Park Drive

Alpharetta 4 bed ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy - Beautiful spacious 2 story house plus finished basement! This home is very well maintained with so many great features. Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets for storage, sunroom for entertaining overlooking to the wooded area, finished basement with SAUNA for relaxation. This property is close proximity to 400 Hwy, Avalon, grocery shops and restaurants. Bedroom on main floor and great sized bedrooms upstairs. Located near sought after Chattahoochee H/S.



YEAR: Built in 1995



SUBDIVISION: Creekside



SCHOOLS: State Bridge Crossing Elementary, Taylor Road Middle, Chattahoochee High.



DIRECTIONS: Head East on GA-120 E / Old Milton Pkwy. Continue at State Bridge Road. > Turn left on E Morton Rd.> Turn left on Creekside Park Dr. > House is on the left.



No Cats Allowed



