Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning 5 bed /3.5 bath residence is nestled on a peaceful Cul-De-Sac inside of Wentworth neighborhood. The Main level accompanied by formal dining followed by a gourmet kitchen with its Corian counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living area graced by a fireplace and french doors that lead out to the rear deck overlooking the private backyard. The master bedroom complete with a tray ceiling, a sitting area with a large window, an en-suite soaking tub, a glass shower and a walk-in closet. Very open sunny backyard.