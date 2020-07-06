All apartments in Johns Creek
Location

1317 Red Deer Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Quiet private unit in Rivermont with wooded view - Property Id: 292767

Beautiful quiet 2 bed 2 bath unit with a lovely wooded view on you patio. New easy clean flooring installed throughout. Brand new energy efficient HVAC with WiFi thermostat. Unit has nice natural light and the community even has a pool/gym and park across the street with trails. Located in the Highly rated Barnwell Elementary school system. Sorry but pets are not allowed in the community.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292767
Property Id 292767

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1317 Red Deer Way have any available units?
1317 Red Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1317 Red Deer Way have?
Some of 1317 Red Deer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Red Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Red Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Red Deer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Red Deer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way offer parking?
No, 1317 Red Deer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Red Deer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1317 Red Deer Way has a pool.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 1317 Red Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Red Deer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Red Deer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1317 Red Deer Way has units with air conditioning.

