1317 Red Deer Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022 Rivermont
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Quiet private unit in Rivermont with wooded view - Property Id: 292767
Beautiful quiet 2 bed 2 bath unit with a lovely wooded view on you patio. New easy clean flooring installed throughout. Brand new energy efficient HVAC with WiFi thermostat. Unit has nice natural light and the community even has a pool/gym and park across the street with trails. Located in the Highly rated Barnwell Elementary school system. Sorry but pets are not allowed in the community. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292767 Property Id 292767
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828095)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)