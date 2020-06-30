1316 Red Deer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Excellent Location, Well-Maintained, quiet complex. Move-in Ready, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floors, and Countertops. Washer/Dryer included with rent. Amenities include access to the Chattahoochee River Community Park and Rivermont private Park, pool and tennis. Walk to stores! Great Schools! The unit is total electric. Water including with rent! Available immediately. $60 app fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12-month lease. This unit is most desirable because it backs up to a wooded area.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.