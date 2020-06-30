All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 1316 Red Deer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
1316 Red Deer Way
Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:02 PM

1316 Red Deer Way

1316 Red Deer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1316 Red Deer Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022
Rivermont

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Excellent Location, Well-Maintained, quiet complex. Move-in Ready, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Tile Floors, and Countertops. Washer/Dryer included with rent. Amenities include access to the Chattahoochee River Community Park and Rivermont private Park, pool and tennis. Walk to stores! Great Schools! The unit is total electric. Water including with rent! Available immediately. $60 app fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12-month lease. This unit is most desirable because it backs up to a wooded area.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Red Deer Way have any available units?
1316 Red Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1316 Red Deer Way have?
Some of 1316 Red Deer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Red Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Red Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Red Deer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Red Deer Way is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way offer parking?
No, 1316 Red Deer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Red Deer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1316 Red Deer Way has a pool.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 1316 Red Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Red Deer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Red Deer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Red Deer Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College