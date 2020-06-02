All apartments in Johns Creek
130 Stoney Ridge Drive
130 Stoney Ridge Drive

130 Stoney Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Stoney Ridge Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
sauna
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
parking
garage
sauna
Dream House is ready for rent*Will not stay long!
Desirable Johns Creek 6 BR/4.5 BTH. HOME*European design, open marble 2 story foyer with crystal chandelier*The open living room views to back deck with the waterfall and koi pond*Professional landscaping like in Botanical Garden* Master on a Main* Upstairs 2 guest rooms and salon with Italian Murano Glass custom rail, overlooking keeping room* Custom build wraparound terrace* Ground level has sauna, steam shower, additional guest room, large rec room and additional living area viewing to the rest area with hot tab

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have any available units?
130 Stoney Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have?
Some of 130 Stoney Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Stoney Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Stoney Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Stoney Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Stoney Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Stoney Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
