130 Stoney Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Dream House is ready for rent*Will not stay long!

Desirable Johns Creek 6 BR/4.5 BTH. HOME*European design, open marble 2 story foyer with crystal chandelier*The open living room views to back deck with the waterfall and koi pond*Professional landscaping like in Botanical Garden* Master on a Main* Upstairs 2 guest rooms and salon with Italian Murano Glass custom rail, overlooking keeping room* Custom build wraparound terrace* Ground level has sauna, steam shower, additional guest room, large rec room and additional living area viewing to the rest area with hot tab