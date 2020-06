Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remarkable Location! Unique upgraded ranch on large private lot with creek. Zoned to some of the best schools in North Fulton- Dolvin ES, Autrey Mill MS and Johns Creek HS. This ranch has 4bd and 2 bath - Highly upgraded kitchen, floors, bright lighting and lots of space. Its an excellent Location heart of Johns Creek and Alpharetta on State Bridge Rd close to schools, entertainment, shopping, all amenities of life. Excellent Area - Can't get better than that.