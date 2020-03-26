12435 Preserve Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available for immediate leasing in Seven Oaks, the most family friendly upscale community with the highest rated schools in the state.



This home features 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, a large home office, a Sun Room, and a fully finished basement with tons of entertainment and storage space. The eat-in Gourmet kitchen has Granite countertops and tons of Cabinet space, Chef's island, and Wine rack. The large Master Suite features tray ceiling and plentiful natural lighting. The Master Bath comes with dual vanities, His and Hers walk in closets, shower and Jacuzzi.