Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

12435 Preserve Lane

12435 Preserve Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12435 Preserve Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Seven Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Available for immediate leasing in Seven Oaks, the most family friendly upscale community with the highest rated schools in the state.

This home features 5 large bedrooms, 3.5 full baths, a large home office, a Sun Room, and a fully finished basement with tons of entertainment and storage space. The eat-in Gourmet kitchen has Granite countertops and tons of Cabinet space, Chef's island, and Wine rack. The large Master Suite features tray ceiling and plentiful natural lighting. The Master Bath comes with dual vanities, His and Hers walk in closets, shower and Jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12435 Preserve Lane have any available units?
12435 Preserve Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 12435 Preserve Lane have?
Some of 12435 Preserve Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12435 Preserve Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12435 Preserve Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12435 Preserve Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane offer parking?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane have a pool?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane have accessible units?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12435 Preserve Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12435 Preserve Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12435 Preserve Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
