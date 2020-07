Amenities

Enter this charming home on the main floor into a foyer with wood floors. There is a separate dining room, living room with fireplace, half bath which houses the laundry closet with washer/dryer hook-ups, utility room, kitchen with all appliances (gas stove), pantry, disposal, breakfast area, and slider access to the back deck with fenced in yard. There is also hall access to the 2-car front entry garage.