All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 11160 Jones Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
11160 Jones Bridge Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

11160 Jones Bridge Road

11160 Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11160 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location and beautiful home! - COMING SOON, this nice ranch will be available first week of March! John's Creek All Brick Ranch on a 1.5 Acre Private, Wooded Lot, Great for Families or Family Reunions. House is 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Refrigerator, Large Breakfast Room, & Living/Dining Room. All Bedrooms are Good Sized and Entire Home Painted Antique White. Washer/Dryer is Included in Laundry Room off Garage. Short term lease allowed. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a showing by appointment please call or text 404-428-8884.

(RLNE5481331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
11160 Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 11160 Jones Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11160 Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
11160 Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11160 Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11160 Jones Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 11160 Jones Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11160 Jones Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 11160 Jones Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 11160 Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11160 Jones Bridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11160 Jones Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11160 Jones Bridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College