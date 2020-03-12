11160 Jones Bridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great location and beautiful home! - COMING SOON, this nice ranch will be available first week of March! John's Creek All Brick Ranch on a 1.5 Acre Private, Wooded Lot, Great for Families or Family Reunions. House is 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Hardwood Floors. Kitchen has Dishwasher, Range/Oven & Refrigerator, Large Breakfast Room, & Living/Dining Room. All Bedrooms are Good Sized and Entire Home Painted Antique White. Washer/Dryer is Included in Laundry Room off Garage. Short term lease allowed. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a showing by appointment please call or text 404-428-8884.



(RLNE5481331)