11095 Parsons Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Excellent home in a desirable area with 7 acres of land privacy included in the lease. Come live in surroundings of natural beauty in one of the top notch areas of North Atlanta. Best schools, located Close to Northview HS. Private pool & driveway, perfect place for entertaining, privacy and location. High Ceilings across entire home 10FT + Hardwood floors throughout, finished basement, beautiful 3 car garage, living, family,&great room leading directly into the kitchen make this home an opportunity to live in one of the most exclusive areas, 4/3.5 NORTHVIEW HS DISTRICT