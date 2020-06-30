All apartments in Johns Creek
11095 Parsons Road

Location

11095 Parsons Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Excellent home in a desirable area with 7 acres of land privacy included in the lease. Come live in surroundings of natural beauty in one of the top notch areas of North Atlanta. Best schools, located Close to Northview HS. Private pool & driveway, perfect place for entertaining, privacy and location. High Ceilings across entire home 10FT + Hardwood floors throughout, finished basement, beautiful 3 car garage, living, family,&great room leading directly into the kitchen make this home an opportunity to live in one of the most exclusive areas, 4/3.5 NORTHVIEW HS DISTRICT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11095 Parsons Road have any available units?
11095 Parsons Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11095 Parsons Road have?
Some of 11095 Parsons Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11095 Parsons Road currently offering any rent specials?
11095 Parsons Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11095 Parsons Road pet-friendly?
No, 11095 Parsons Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11095 Parsons Road offer parking?
Yes, 11095 Parsons Road offers parking.
Does 11095 Parsons Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11095 Parsons Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11095 Parsons Road have a pool?
Yes, 11095 Parsons Road has a pool.
Does 11095 Parsons Road have accessible units?
No, 11095 Parsons Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11095 Parsons Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11095 Parsons Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11095 Parsons Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11095 Parsons Road does not have units with air conditioning.

