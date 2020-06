Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous new home in Bellmoore Park! Fall in love with the main level's Open Concept design. The spacious up-to-date white kitchen with Cambria countertops completely opens up to the large family room which features a beautiful farmhouse style brick fireplace. This functional and charming floor plan makes entertaining both fun and easy! The master suite located on this home's second level. This master suite is packed with all the amenities you could possibly need to help your relax and unwind. Complete with its very own sitting area and private covered deck to enjoy your morning coffee or your evening drink. The master en suite provides the master suite with a spa-like ambiance. The en suite features a large soaking tub and separate marble tile/glass shower, marble tile flooring, as well as separate his/hers vanities and walk in closets! Escape to the 3rd floor, great space for an office or media/game room with full bathroom. New tenant move-in starts June 1st. Don't miss this one!