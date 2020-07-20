All apartments in Johns Creek
11030 Brunson Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

11030 Brunson Drive

11030 Brunson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11030 Brunson Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome unit for lease in desirable corner of Johns Creek and Duluth in gated community with swim/tennis. All natural hardwoods throughout, stainless steel package, granite countertops, private back deck, attached 2 car garage, and spacious closets. This tri-level unit features wide open living spaces, natural light, and easy access to the clubhouse and pool on site. Min criteria 620 score. Deposit/ reservation equal to one month's rent. Pets negotiable with annual fee per pet and must be under 30 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 Brunson Drive have any available units?
11030 Brunson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 11030 Brunson Drive have?
Some of 11030 Brunson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 Brunson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11030 Brunson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 Brunson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 Brunson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11030 Brunson Drive offers parking.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 Brunson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11030 Brunson Drive has a pool.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive have accessible units?
No, 11030 Brunson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11030 Brunson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11030 Brunson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11030 Brunson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
