11030 Brunson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Newly renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome unit for lease in desirable corner of Johns Creek and Duluth in gated community with swim/tennis. All natural hardwoods throughout, stainless steel package, granite countertops, private back deck, attached 2 car garage, and spacious closets. This tri-level unit features wide open living spaces, natural light, and easy access to the clubhouse and pool on site. Min criteria 620 score. Deposit/ reservation equal to one month's rent. Pets negotiable with annual fee per pet and must be under 30 lbs.