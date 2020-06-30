All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:23 PM

10925 BRUNSON DR

10925 Brunson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10925 Brunson Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Glenhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Fabulous end unit in an excellent schools district. Brick all sides, one of the largest floor plans in a gated community. Oversized master bedroom on the second floor has 2 walk-in closets with Elfa shelving, double vanity, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Beautiful hardwoods everywhere, carpeted bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate Dining Room sits 12+. Living room with double sided fireplace to the kitchen. Lower level features family/media/gym room with half bath. This unit has 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Two car garage with auto garage door. Laundry room is upstairs. Ecobee Smart House System available. Swim/tennis/lake/club house/playground/walk to restaurants/plenty of shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have any available units?
10925 BRUNSON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10925 BRUNSON DR have?
Some of 10925 BRUNSON DR's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10925 BRUNSON DR currently offering any rent specials?
10925 BRUNSON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10925 BRUNSON DR pet-friendly?
No, 10925 BRUNSON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR offer parking?
Yes, 10925 BRUNSON DR offers parking.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10925 BRUNSON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have a pool?
Yes, 10925 BRUNSON DR has a pool.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have accessible units?
No, 10925 BRUNSON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10925 BRUNSON DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10925 BRUNSON DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10925 BRUNSON DR has units with air conditioning.

