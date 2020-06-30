10925 BRUNSON DR

Amenities
Fabulous end unit in an excellent schools district. Brick all sides, one of the largest floor plans in a gated community. Oversized master bedroom on the second floor has 2 walk-in closets with Elfa shelving, double vanity, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Beautiful hardwoods everywhere, carpeted bedrooms. Chef's kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate Dining Room sits 12+. Living room with double sided fireplace to the kitchen. Lower level features family/media/gym room with half bath. This unit has 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Two car garage with auto garage door. Laundry room is upstairs. Ecobee Smart House System available. Swim/tennis/lake/club house/playground/walk to restaurants/plenty of shopping.