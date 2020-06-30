All apartments in Johns Creek
10881 Alderwood Cove

10881 Alderwood Cove · No Longer Available
Location

10881 Alderwood Cove, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Amenities

garage
air conditioning
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Corner unit Town home with open floor plan in one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Highly ranked North Fulton schools (Wilson Creek, River Trail, Taylor Road & Northview high school). Excellent condition. Large family room with fireplace.
Cabinets Stain, Pantry, View to Family Room, Laundry is inside. Gated community with clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Trail and swimming amenities. Close to many restaurants and large grocery chains. Easy walk to great dining and shopping. Looking for at least a 1 year lease with immediate move in. Rent does not include utilities. Deposit is due when the rental agreement is executed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

