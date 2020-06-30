10881 Alderwood Cove

Amenities

garage air conditioning tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Corner unit Town home with open floor plan in one of the most sought after neighborhoods. Highly ranked North Fulton schools (Wilson Creek, River Trail, Taylor Road & Northview high school). Excellent condition. Large family room with fireplace.

Cabinets Stain, Pantry, View to Family Room, Laundry is inside. Gated community with clubhouse, Tennis Courts, Trail and swimming amenities. Close to many restaurants and large grocery chains. Easy walk to great dining and shopping. Looking for at least a 1 year lease with immediate move in. Rent does not include utilities. Deposit is due when the rental agreement is executed.