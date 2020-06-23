10860 Glenbarr Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Sherry Xia at (770) 403-6767. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6120093 to view more pictures of this property. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spacious Foyer leading to Large Family Room with Fireplace, ceiling Fan, and Wall to wall Windows; Large Living Room connected to Charming Dining Room with view to Private Backyard; Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Quality SS appliances and Quality Stained Cabinets open to Family Room, Cozy Breakfast Area with Built-ins open to Family Room; Large & Bright Master Suite w/Cathedral Ceiling with Fan; Master Bathroom with Garden Tub, Double Vanities, Tiled Floor, & spacious Walk-in-Closet; Roomy 3 Secondary Bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans.