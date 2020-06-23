10860 Glenbarr Drive

Amenities
For more information, contact Sherry Xia at (770) 403-6767. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6120093 to view more pictures of this property. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spacious Foyer leading to Large Family Room with Fireplace, ceiling Fan, and Wall to wall Windows; Large Living Room connected to Charming Dining Room with view to Private Backyard; Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Quality SS appliances and Quality Stained Cabinets open to Family Room, Cozy Breakfast Area with Built-ins open to Family Room; Large & Bright Master Suite w/Cathedral Ceiling with Fan; Master Bathroom with Garden Tub, Double Vanities, Tiled Floor, & spacious Walk-in-Closet; Roomy 3 Secondary Bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans.