10860 Glenbarr Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10860 Glenbarr Drive

10860 Glenbarr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10860 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Sherry Xia at (770) 403-6767. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6120093 to view more pictures of this property. TOP RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT! Spacious Foyer leading to Large Family Room with Fireplace, ceiling Fan, and Wall to wall Windows; Large Living Room connected to Charming Dining Room with view to Private Backyard; Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Quality SS appliances and Quality Stained Cabinets open to Family Room, Cozy Breakfast Area with Built-ins open to Family Room; Large & Bright Master Suite w/Cathedral Ceiling with Fan; Master Bathroom with Garden Tub, Double Vanities, Tiled Floor, & spacious Walk-in-Closet; Roomy 3 Secondary Bedrooms w/Ceiling Fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have any available units?
10860 Glenbarr Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have?
Some of 10860 Glenbarr Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10860 Glenbarr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10860 Glenbarr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10860 Glenbarr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does offer parking.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have a pool?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have accessible units?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10860 Glenbarr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10860 Glenbarr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
