10720 Hawkhurst Way

Home is in highly sought after Northview High School district!!



Enter your home through a hardwood Foyer. Continue past the living room on your right and head down the hallway to a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter-tops with a center island.



Separate Living Room and formal Dining Room with custom blinds are great for entertaining guests. Or relax in a Family Room with a gas fireplace.



The main level features a guest bath and a deck overlooking a large fenced in yard.



Access to the fenced in backyard and deck is through a door adjacent to the kitchen.



Continue upstairs to a large Master Suite, complete with a Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. The Master Suite offers a ceiling fan. Three additional Bedrooms share the upper level with a separate bath and laundry room.



Community features pool & tennis. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Northview High School.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs



Smoking: No smoking in any of our units



Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent



Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases



Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

