Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM

10720 Hawkhurst Way

10720 Hawkhurst Way · No Longer Available
Location

10720 Hawkhurst Way, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Home is in highly sought after Northview High School district!!

Enter your home through a hardwood Foyer. Continue past the living room on your right and head down the hallway to a family room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite counter-tops with a center island.

Separate Living Room and formal Dining Room with custom blinds are great for entertaining guests. Or relax in a Family Room with a gas fireplace.

The main level features a guest bath and a deck overlooking a large fenced in yard.

Access to the fenced in backyard and deck is through a door adjacent to the kitchen.

Continue upstairs to a large Master Suite, complete with a Master Bath with garden tub and separate shower. The Master Suite offers a ceiling fan. Three additional Bedrooms share the upper level with a separate bath and laundry room.

Community features pool & tennis. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Northview High School.

Call us now and book your inspection today!

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Video Tour

Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

============================================

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have any available units?
10720 Hawkhurst Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have?
Some of 10720 Hawkhurst Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Hawkhurst Way currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Hawkhurst Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Hawkhurst Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10720 Hawkhurst Way is pet friendly.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way offer parking?
No, 10720 Hawkhurst Way does not offer parking.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10720 Hawkhurst Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have a pool?
Yes, 10720 Hawkhurst Way has a pool.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have accessible units?
No, 10720 Hawkhurst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10720 Hawkhurst Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10720 Hawkhurst Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10720 Hawkhurst Way has units with air conditioning.
