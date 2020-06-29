10663 Weir Way

Amenities

Welcome to this beautifully maintained townhome in sought-after community. The bright an open floorplan makes entertaining friends and family a breeze! The living room is complete with fireplace and built-in book shelves. The kitchen features breakfast nook, work island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Great bonus space on main level is perfect for a home office or den space. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bed and bath and large secondary bedroom! Enjoy the pool, tennis courts and the neighborhood book club and other events.