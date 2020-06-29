All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10663 Weir Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10663 Weir Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

10663 Weir Way

10663 Weir Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10663 Weir Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this beautifully maintained townhome in sought-after community. The bright an open floorplan makes entertaining friends and family a breeze! The living room is complete with fireplace and built-in book shelves. The kitchen features breakfast nook, work island with breakfast bar, stainless appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Great bonus space on main level is perfect for a home office or den space. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bed and bath and large secondary bedroom! Enjoy the pool, tennis courts and the neighborhood book club and other events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10663 Weir Way have any available units?
10663 Weir Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10663 Weir Way have?
Some of 10663 Weir Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10663 Weir Way currently offering any rent specials?
10663 Weir Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10663 Weir Way pet-friendly?
No, 10663 Weir Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10663 Weir Way offer parking?
Yes, 10663 Weir Way offers parking.
Does 10663 Weir Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10663 Weir Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10663 Weir Way have a pool?
Yes, 10663 Weir Way has a pool.
Does 10663 Weir Way have accessible units?
No, 10663 Weir Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10663 Weir Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10663 Weir Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10663 Weir Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10663 Weir Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College