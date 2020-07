Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Townhome in the Abberley Towneship in the heart of Johns Creek. Gated ommunity, tons of upgrades, hardwood floors throughout the whole house. 3 bedroom 3 1/2 baths. Gorgeous hardwood floors, great kitchen 2 car garage, END Unit, Spacoius open Floor plan. Refrigerator Washer/ Dryer not included. Application fee $50 per person, Please use GAR rental form and online credit check, owner would prefer two year lease