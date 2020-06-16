All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated April 5 2020

10585 Morton Chase Way

10585 Morton Chase Way · (404) 445-1530
Location

10585 Morton Chase Way, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10585 Morton Chase Way · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1751 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - PRICE REDUCTION!!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER JOHNS CREEK AREA AND WILL AMAZE YOU THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN! - This home sits in the cul-de-sac and is ready to house your family. With a fenced backyard, the kids and family dog will enjoy outdoor play. The featured double deck will be great for summer grilling and entertaining. Finished basement for office, extra bedroom and overall extra space. This is a must see home!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 good sized bedrooms with closets and storage
- 2.5 bathrooms including en-suite to the master
- Granite counters in the kitchen
- All equipped appliances to include: Refrigerator,Stove,and Dishwasher
- Ceiling fans
- Wall mounts for tv
- Double deck
- Full basement
- Fenced backyard
- Hardwood floors
- Washer/Dryer included
- 2 Car attached garage
- Quiet community
- Great Neighbors!

You will LOVE the convenience of easy highway access, shopping, restaurants and schools!

To view this home, please phone Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE1947092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have any available units?
10585 Morton Chase Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10585 Morton Chase Way have?
Some of 10585 Morton Chase Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10585 Morton Chase Way currently offering any rent specials?
10585 Morton Chase Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10585 Morton Chase Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10585 Morton Chase Way is pet friendly.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way offer parking?
Yes, 10585 Morton Chase Way does offer parking.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10585 Morton Chase Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have a pool?
No, 10585 Morton Chase Way does not have a pool.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have accessible units?
No, 10585 Morton Chase Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10585 Morton Chase Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10585 Morton Chase Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10585 Morton Chase Way does not have units with air conditioning.
