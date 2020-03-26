All apartments in Johns Creek
1051 Abingdon Lane Court
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:23 PM

1051 Abingdon Lane Court

1051 Abingdon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1051 Abingdon Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022
The Country Club of The South

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
sauna
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
sauna
FURNISHED European Castle like Chateau Chenoncea set in one of most prestigious neighborhoods in USA: COUNTRY CLUB OF THE SOUTH: Usher, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown. Repairs needed. LEASE OPTION / SELLER FINANCE available with 30% down. Grand Hall w 24' ceilings, enclosed European Courtyard w small pool w jets, fountain; 2 apartments 4 live-in. Former music studio of Chart Topping Quavo, Migos. An inspiring space for private and functional living, yet its an older floor plan with many hallways. Tenant to verify all info. Tenant to MANAGE & Pay Maintenance & Upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have any available units?
1051 Abingdon Lane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have?
Some of 1051 Abingdon Lane Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 Abingdon Lane Court currently offering any rent specials?
1051 Abingdon Lane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 Abingdon Lane Court pet-friendly?
No, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court offer parking?
Yes, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court offers parking.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have a pool?
Yes, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court has a pool.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have accessible units?
No, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1051 Abingdon Lane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1051 Abingdon Lane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
