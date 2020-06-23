All apartments in Johns Creek
Johns Creek, GA
10325 Virginia Pine Lane
10325 Virginia Pine Lane

10325 Virginia Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10325 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this location and amenities that surround this charming 2-story traditional home in the Johns Creek/Alpharetta area. This home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Two gas fireplaces located in the vaulted living room and family room. The private deck overlooks a large wooded and fenced back yard. Bright kitchen with white appliances. Washer/dryer included. Great neighborhood. Excellent schools. Desirable location. Close to GA-400 and North Point Mall. Ample shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
10325 Virginia Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 10325 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10325 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10325 Virginia Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10325 Virginia Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10325 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
