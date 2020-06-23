10325 Virginia Pine Lane

Amenities

Enjoy this location and amenities that surround this charming 2-story traditional home in the Johns Creek/Alpharetta area. This home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Two gas fireplaces located in the vaulted living room and family room. The private deck overlooks a large wooded and fenced back yard. Bright kitchen with white appliances. Washer/dryer included. Great neighborhood. Excellent schools. Desirable location. Close to GA-400 and North Point Mall. Ample shopping and dining.