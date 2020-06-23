Enjoy this location and amenities that surround this charming 2-story traditional home in the Johns Creek/Alpharetta area. This home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac with hardwood floors throughout the main level. Two gas fireplaces located in the vaulted living room and family room. The private deck overlooks a large wooded and fenced back yard. Bright kitchen with white appliances. Washer/dryer included. Great neighborhood. Excellent schools. Desirable location. Close to GA-400 and North Point Mall. Ample shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
10325 Virginia Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10325 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 10325 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10325 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10325 Virginia Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.