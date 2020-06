Amenities

parking recently renovated fireplace conference room lobby

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking lobby

Incredible investment opportunity in Downtown Jasper. Beautifully remodeled office building 50 feet to the new courthouse. Features include lobby area with new restroom for clients, a reception area, 4 large offices and a kitchen/conference room with another private bathroom for employees. This space has new paint and new flooring. It also comes with private parking.