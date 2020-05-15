All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 9842 Al Cooper Trce.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
9842 Al Cooper Trce
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

9842 Al Cooper Trce

9842 Al Cooper Trce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9842 Al Cooper Trce, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS **Available Now*** You do not want to miss out on this lovely 4 BR 2.5 BA traditional home! Sunny living room with marble fireplace and eat-in kitchen with appliances and a nice view of the back deck. Also, enjoy views of the spacious backyard from the screened porch. Comfortable rooms and master includes a garden tub and cute separate shower. Laundry room perfect for additional storage and two-door garage provides plenty of room for company. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have any available units?
9842 Al Cooper Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have?
Some of 9842 Al Cooper Trce's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9842 Al Cooper Trce currently offering any rent specials?
9842 Al Cooper Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9842 Al Cooper Trce pet-friendly?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce offer parking?
Yes, 9842 Al Cooper Trce offers parking.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have a pool?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce does not have a pool.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have accessible units?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9842 Al Cooper Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 9842 Al Cooper Trce does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irondale 3 BedroomsIrondale Apartments with Balcony
Irondale Apartments with GarageIrondale Apartments with Parking
Irondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College