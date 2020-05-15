9842 Al Cooper Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just Reduced!! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS **Available Now*** You do not want to miss out on this lovely 4 BR 2.5 BA traditional home! Sunny living room with marble fireplace and eat-in kitchen with appliances and a nice view of the back deck. Also, enjoy views of the spacious backyard from the screened porch. Comfortable rooms and master includes a garden tub and cute separate shower. Laundry room perfect for additional storage and two-door garage provides plenty of room for company. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.