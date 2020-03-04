All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 815 Rosewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
815 Rosewood Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:19 PM

815 Rosewood Circle

815 Rosewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

815 Rosewood Circle, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Rosewood Circle have any available units?
815 Rosewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 815 Rosewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
815 Rosewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Rosewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Rosewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle offer parking?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle have a pool?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Rosewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 Rosewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAJonesboro, GARiverdale, GAFayetteville, GAHampton, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GA
Union City, GACollege Park, GAMcDonough, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAHapeville, GATyrone, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GAGresham Park, GALocust Grove, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College