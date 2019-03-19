746 Sinclair Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

There is much to love about this updated home which features an over sized great room with a wood burning fireplace. A stylish kitchen is also updated and is sure to please any cook since it comes fully equipped with all of the major kitchen appliances. Other other updates include wood cabinetry, granite counter tops and much more! A grand master bedroom retreat, with spa inspired bathroom is a welcoming place to unwind. The secondary bedrooms are nicely sized and have a neutral paint palette to make decorating a breeze. The home is pet friendly and available for an immediate move in. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.