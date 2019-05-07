1759 Old Dogwood

Amenities
Live in Lovejoy in Luxury by renting this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Beautiful laminate floors through out first floor. Kitchen that includes tile backsplash and stainless steel appliance package. 2nd floor boast a master bedroom with ensuite, tiled floors and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms to finish off the living quarters that shares a wonderful guest bath with tiled floors. One car garage to nestle your vehicle. APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Must make 3x the rent in income, NO criminal within last 5 years (increased deposit), NO evictions within last 5 years (increased deposit), deposit starts at one months rent. Applicant must pass criminal credit and rental screening. Applicant must provide a copy of Bank Statement.