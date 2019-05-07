All apartments in Irondale
Last updated May 7 2019 at 9:34 AM

1759 Old Dogwood

1759 Old Dogwood · No Longer Available
Location

1759 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in Lovejoy in Luxury by renting this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse. Beautiful laminate floors through out first floor. Kitchen that includes tile backsplash and stainless steel appliance package. 2nd floor boast a master bedroom with ensuite, tiled floors and walk-in closet. Two bedrooms to finish off the living quarters that shares a wonderful guest bath with tiled floors. One car garage to nestle your vehicle. APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: Must make 3x the rent in income, NO criminal within last 5 years (increased deposit), NO evictions within last 5 years (increased deposit), deposit starts at one months rent. Applicant must pass criminal credit and rental screening. Applicant must provide a copy of Bank Statement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 Old Dogwood have any available units?
1759 Old Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
What amenities does 1759 Old Dogwood have?
Some of 1759 Old Dogwood's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 Old Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
1759 Old Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 Old Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 1759 Old Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 1759 Old Dogwood offers parking.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 Old Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood have a pool?
No, 1759 Old Dogwood does not have a pool.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 1759 Old Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1759 Old Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 Old Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 Old Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.

