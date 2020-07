Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home provides an open kitchen with island on beautiful hardwood flooring. Large living room with patio view. Huge Master suite with walk in closet and luxury bath. 1 car garage and much more! This one won't last long, APPLY today! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! Qualified resident to receive half month off January's rent if move in on or before December 27th!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.