Amenities

garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Traditional home in a swim tennis subdivision off Tara Blvd. This home is all brick and has a very large back yard. Formal living room, dining room and family room with fireplace. Eat in kitchen that overlooks a very large back yard. Four large bedrooms upstairs and a bonus room over the garage. This is a must see!