Renovated a year ago. Nice ranch duplex close in Hiram. Brick. Country front porch and large rear deck. Large living/dining area. Spacious kitchen. Convenient laundry location in kitchen. Two large bedrooms. One bath. Completely flat lot with garden area. Great location. Close to everything. Two year lease. No pets. No smokers. Alternate flooring, no carpet. No gas. Water and electricity only. Very clean and ready to move in. Will not last long. Call quick.