50 Oak Street
50 Oak Street

50 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

50 Oak Street, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home
*Daily open house from 8am to 8pm.
*SELF REGISTER to view the property on YOUR TIME! Go to www.CityRentHouse.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

REQUIREMENTS (we thoroughly verify this information):
1. $3000/month gross income verifiable with pay stubs.
2. No evictions in last 4 years.
3. No UNpaid utility collections on credit report
4. Rental history will be verified.
5. No smoking allowed in residence.
6. Application fee of only $40
7. Documents required for process:
a. copy of Driver license
b. copy of most recent pay stub
c. copy of bank statement - Must have checking or savings account
d. fax documents to 770.222.0099 after submitting application
*Responsible landlord. You must be responsible tenant.
*RESPECTFULLY and TRUTHFULLY - If you are someone that does not keep a good house, we encourage you to please visit other properties. We provide a good, well maintained home and we expect it to be maintained that way with the lease put in place.
*We do safety and maintenance inspections to ensure the quality of the home is being maintained.
Lease Terms:
*18 Month Lease required

COMMON Questions:
1. Is this property available for Rent To Own?No
2. Can I rent if I have a previous bankruptcy? YES. Your bankruptcy must be discharged.
3. Can I rent if I am self-employed? We need to be able to verify income. If you can not verify income, we will not be able to work together on a lease.
4. Can I rent if my credit score is not good? YES. While credit scores are a reflection of your ability to pay, we understand issues like medical collections. We do not look at medical collections and student loans. However, if your credit report reflects that you are consistently late with something like a car payment, we will not be able to work with you on a lease.
5. Can I do a shorter lease than 18 months? Yes, there will be an extra 20% increase in the rent to do a lease shorter than 18 months, however, no lease will be shorter than 12 months.
6. Are pets allowed? YES. We do charge a $250 per pet fee plus a montly charge of $15 Weight Limit restriction and no dangerous breeds. In addition, we must visit your current home to ensure the pets have not damaged the property.
7. Is renters insurance required? YES. Before moving into the house, you must obtain renter’s insurance
8. Do you require a security deposit? yes. we do have specials for those that meet that requirement which is based on a certain credit score. Under most circumstances, a security deposit is required.
9. Can the security deposit be used as the last month’s rent? NO. The security deposit is not our money. It is placed into a special account that is monitored by the State of Georgia Reatlors Association.
10. There a penalty for terminating early? YES. The fee is very expensive so please me committed to the time frame of the lease
11. Can I change the color of the house? No. Residents are not allowed to change the colors of the walls
12. Does the home come with a fridge? If a fridge is in the property, it is there for convenience. We do not provide fridges as part of the lease agreement. It will be the tenant responsibility to provide their own fridge.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Oak Street have any available units?
50 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
Is 50 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 50 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 50 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 50 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

