Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

PAULDING WELLSTAR LOCATION - Fantastic location within 1 mile of Paulding WellStar Hospital. Cute and clean, new carpet, freshly painted two story. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, eat in kitchen. Large vaulted living room. Fenced yard with private patio. Fireplace. Gated HOA community with Amenities. Enjoy the pool during the Summertime. No pets permitted, no voucher payment programs accepted, no smoking is permitted at property. Deposit is required and refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1992639)