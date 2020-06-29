All apartments in Hiram
171 Highland Falls Drive
171 Highland Falls Drive

Location

171 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA 30141

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Highland Falls. The gated community features pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. The home features a spacious Master bedroom. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage w/shelving, security system, great closet space, attic storage and washer and dryer are INCLUDED. Pets under 30 lbs are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $55/Adult non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have any available units?
171 Highland Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hiram, GA.
What amenities does 171 Highland Falls Drive have?
Some of 171 Highland Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Highland Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
171 Highland Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Highland Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Highland Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 171 Highland Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Highland Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 171 Highland Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 171 Highland Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 Highland Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Highland Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Highland Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
