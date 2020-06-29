171 Highland Falls Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Highland Falls. The gated community features pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. The home features a spacious Master bedroom. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage w/shelving, security system, great closet space, attic storage and washer and dryer are INCLUDED. Pets under 30 lbs are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $55/Adult non-refundable.