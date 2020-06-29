171 Highland Falls Drive

Amenities
Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in Highland Falls. The gated community features pool, clubhouse, playground and fitness center. The home features a spacious Master bedroom. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage w/shelving, security system, great closet space, attic storage and washer and dryer are INCLUDED. Pets under 30 lbs are on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 pet fee per pet. Application Fee is $55/Adult non-refundable.