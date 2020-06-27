113 Trailside Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities media room

Pristine 2 bedroom townhome in prime Hiram location! Brimming with gorgeous natural light, the home features beautiful hardwood floors and large windows throughout, providing a welcoming atmosphere to all who enter. The master bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet, great for staying organized. You will love the loft upstairs which is the perfect flex space for media room, home office, or bonus room of your choice! Never fall short on additional storage with the under-the-stairs closet and outside shed. No pets please. Schedule your tour today!