905 Brett Drive Unit E

905 Brett Drive #E Available 07/31/20 CLOSE TO FT. STEWART!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse is an end unit not even 4 miles away from Ft. Stewart's Front Gate! The downstairs Features a Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Wood Burning Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door leads to the Screened in Back Porch! Eat in Kitchen with Appliances to include Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Carpet Throughout. Master Bedroom is also located downstairs with a Full Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. The upper level includes the additional x2 Bedrooms and Hallway Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Plenty of Backyard Space!



