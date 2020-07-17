All apartments in Hinesville
905 Brett Drive Unit E

905 Brett Drive · (912) 368-6868
Location

905 Brett Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 905 Brett Drive #E · Avail. Jul 31

$875

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
905 Brett Drive #E Available 07/31/20 CLOSE TO FT. STEWART!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse is an end unit not even 4 miles away from Ft. Stewart's Front Gate! The downstairs Features a Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Wood Burning Fireplace, Sliding Glass Door leads to the Screened in Back Porch! Eat in Kitchen with Appliances to include Oven Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Carpet Throughout. Master Bedroom is also located downstairs with a Full Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Hookups. The upper level includes the additional x2 Bedrooms and Hallway Bathroom, Single Vanity, Shower/Tub Combo. Plenty of Backyard Space!

*No Pets Please*

Call or email The Rental Team at Elaine Boggs Realty Group, LLC to view!
(912) 368-6868 Ext.1 or rentals@elaineboggs.net

For more info check out our website at www.ElaineBoggsHomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2003999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have any available units?
905 Brett Drive Unit E has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have?
Some of 905 Brett Drive Unit E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Brett Drive Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
905 Brett Drive Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Brett Drive Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 905 Brett Drive Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E offer parking?
No, 905 Brett Drive Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Brett Drive Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have a pool?
No, 905 Brett Drive Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have accessible units?
No, 905 Brett Drive Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Brett Drive Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Brett Drive Unit E has units with dishwashers.
